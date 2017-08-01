National Night Out 2017

(WWLP) – Several cities and towns in western Massachusetts will join over 38 million people in over 16,000 communities nationwide to celebrate the 34th Annual National Night Out on August 1st.

On the grounds of East Longmeadow High School

GATES OPEN to the Public at 5:00 pm.

OPENING CEREMONY at 5:30 pm

EVENT CLOSES at 8:00 pm

School Street Park

511 School Street

National Night Out + TRAILER TRASH

A “Modern Country” good time!

PLEASE NOTE: Alternate DAY — This event will be presented one day earlier than usual, as part of the “National Night Out” celebration (starting at 5 PM): Fun for the entire family including food, child safety kits, dance presentations, police K9, Jaws of Life and fire demonstrations, home security info, puppet shows, face painting, and much more — followed by Trailer Trash at 7!

SPRINGFIELD:

Below is a list of National Night Out events happening on August 1st – all free to the public.