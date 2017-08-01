Massachusetts retailers to petition for lower state sales tax

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters could decide to lower the state sales tax next year.

Members of the retail industry are planning to file petitions to put a question on the 2018 ballot to lower the 6.25% sales tax to either 4.5% or 5%. Retailers said the move would make Massachusetts more competitive with online stores and shops in New Hampshire.

Phyllis Dupre of Springfield told 22News, “I think that if the state were to lower the sales tax, maybe it would bring people out to the shops. I do a lot of online shopping because of that to be honest with you.”

Sales tax is the state’s second largest revenue source behind income tax.

The state had a budget shortfall this year, collecting $462 million less than expected last fiscal year.