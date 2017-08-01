Man wanted in Chicopee shooting has surrendered

Jose Rivera of Springfield charged in connection to shooting near Pride station

By Published:
jose rivera captured
Jose Rivera. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect in a shooting near a gas station in Chicopee Falls late last week has turned himself in.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Jose Rivera, 57, of Springfield surrendered at Chicopee District Court, where he will be arraigned in connection to Friday’s shooting near the Pride station at Grattan and Montgomery Streets.

Wilk said that Rivera had gotten into an argument with two men near the gas station. The argument escalated, and Rivera allegedly shot at the two men, who were in a car. No one was struck in the shooting.

Rivera is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

