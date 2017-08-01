Lawmakers working to regulate daily fantasy sports

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts legalized daily fantasy sports last year, but only until July 2018. Now, some state lawmakers want to make the industry permanently legal and regulated as a form of online gambling.

The Special Commission on online gaming and daily fantasy sports on Monday approved a report that recommends daily fantasy sports be considered, “online gaming.” The report lays out a path for daily fantasy sports to remain legal in Massachusetts after July 2018 and regulated and taxed under the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Panel’s report will inform online gaming bill development

Fantasy sports companies Draft Kings and Fan Duel say fantasy sports is a game of skill, and should not be considered gambling.

Colin Coultier of Greenfield told 22News,You have to know match-ups wise like who is playing who, who’s predicted to have the better week it’s probably a mix of skill and luck.”

Opponents of the report say it restrains fantasy sports companies and their ability to grow and create jobs in Massachusetts.

The report now heads to the legislature for debate.

