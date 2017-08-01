Hooten & The Lady – Ethiopia Trailer

By Published:

Hooten & The Lady Ethiopia Trailer
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Alex comes to Ella’s aid when she disappears on the next episode of Hooten & The Lady, Monday at 9/8c!

When Ella (Jessica Hynes) is kidnapped in Ethiopia,  Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) and Hooten (Michael Landes) head to Africa where they must escape bandits in order to solve a mystery of epic proportions.

Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star. Andy Hay directed the episode written by Karla Crome (#105). The episode airs on August 7, 2017.

