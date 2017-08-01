Gov. Baker continues to push for new efforts on immigration

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is pushing for local and state police to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Governor Charlie Baker filed legislation that would allow local law enforcement to honor federal detainers for violent criminal immigrants.

Governor Baker filed a proposal that would allow law enforcement to detain criminal immigrants for federal immigration enforcement.

The proposal authorizes, but doesn’t require, state and local police to honor detention requests for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for undocumented immigrants who pose a threat to public safety.

This comes a week after the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that detentions for federal immigration enforcement are not permitted by state law.

One immigrant rights activist told 22News that legislation like this could aggravate fears of removal for law abiding undocumented immigrants.

“At this moment, we are facing a public health crisis in Massachusetts because immigrants and their children who are lawful U.S. residents are afraid to go either to the emergency room or to see their doctors,” Liza Ryan of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition said.

The legislation will likely need more support to come before the full legislature for a vote.