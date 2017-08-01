First week of August designated Ice Bucket Challenge Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From now on, the start of August will kick off Ice Bucket Challenge Week in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Gov. Baker signed a law designating the first week of August as a time to honor Pete Frates. The former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gherig’s disease, in 2012.

ALS weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

Ice Bucket Challenge participants raise money by shooting a video of themselves dumping buckets of ice water over their heads and then naming friends to take the challenge.

Tatyana Berrios of Holyoke told 22News, “I think it’s important for people to do it, but I also think that it should be mentioned in the video, or some money should actually be donated to the cause.”

Frates inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that has, so far, raised more than $220 million for ALS research since 2014.

Just signed the "Ice Bucket Challenge" bill honoring @PeteFrates3 and his family for their incredible work on ALS. #icebucketchallenge pic.twitter.com/rJPb8wMZdV — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) August 1, 2017