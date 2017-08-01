Dump truck knocked down power lines; closing I-91 South in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers had to be diverted off Interstate 91 southbound in Deerfield, after a dump truck brought down power lines- causing a brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers were directed off the highway at Exit 25, and onto Route 116 and then Routes 5 and 10 before they can rejoin I-91 southbound.

The highway was re-opened to traffic at around 2:00 P.M., about an hour after the incident.

Eversource Energy is reporting more than 100 customers in Deerfield without electricity at this time.

Dump truck has taken down power wires, Rt91SB, Deerfield, causing brush fire. Southbound traffic detoured at Exit 25 onto Routes 5&10. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2017

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.