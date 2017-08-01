DPU considering Eversource’s electricity rate increase

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You could be paying more for your electricity next year.

The Department of Public Utilities is considering Eversource Energy’s proposal to raise electricity rates.

If approved, your electric bill could increase by as much as $18 a month.

The Department of Public Utilities hosted a public forum in Pittsfield Tuesday night.

Rate payers can let the DPU know what they think about a possible nine or 11 percent increase depending on whether you heat with electricity.

Eversource is expected to gain about $36 million in revenue from western Massachusetts residents.

“Do they need that much? And for the rate of return that they’re asking, is it out of line with other regional utilities and the answer so far is yes,” said State Senator Adam Hinds, (D) Pittsfield.

Attorney General Maura Healey has come out against the proposal.

If approved by DPU, the first rate hike would take effect on January 1.