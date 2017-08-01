Department of Public Utilities considers electricity rate increases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Your electricity bill could go up by as much as $18 per month if the Department of Public Utilities approves a proposal to increase rates across the state.

The Department of Public Utilities is considering a proposal that would raise electricity rates rates for Eversource customers over two years.

In the first year, your bill would increase by $9.78 without heating, an increase of about 9 percent. Customers with heating would have an increase of just above 11 percent, tacking on $17.89 to the monthly bill.

Under the proposal, the first rate hike would happen on January 1, 2018. If approved by DPU, Eversource is expected to gain about $36 million in revenue from western Massachusetts residents.

“Do they need that much? And for the rate of return that they’re asking,” State Senator Adam Hinds told 22News. “Is it out of line with other regional utilities? The answer so far is yes.”

Attorney General Maura Healey has come out against the proposal after looking into the plan. You can weigh in on the rate hike proposal at a public hearing at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield Tuesday night at 6 p.m.