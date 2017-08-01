Chicopee, Springfield police investigating Tuesday morning shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee and Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting near the city line Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that they received a report of shots fired near Wolfe and Kirby Streets. No one was hurt in the incident.

“We do believe that this was not a random act, and that the victim and the suspects are familiar with each other,” Wilk wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.

The suspects left the area in a red Jeep. If you have any information, call Chicopee police detectives at (413) 594-1730.