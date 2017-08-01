Body cameras could be coming to local police departments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police might be utilizing new body and cruiser cameras provided by the company Axon.

Axon is offering Springfield Police a free one-year trial of body worn cameras, software and training as part of a nationwide launch.

State representatives, the police commissioner and city council president were in attendance on Tuesday as Axon demonstrated their Fleet In-Car solution police car with dashboard cameras.

The company provided overviews and demos of on-body cameras for law enforcement and members of the community as well.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News utilizing body cameras in Springfield could help with community relations between police and citizens.

“I think that it was important for folks to be able to see them, ask questions, and see what the future,” Carlos Gonzalez told 22News. “I believe the future of policing will be as part of it will be including cameras.”

The Springfield Police Department has not made an official decision if they will go forth with using this software. The union would need to approve it first.

Chicopee Police are considering adopting Axon’s body cameras into their department as well.