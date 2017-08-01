Bicyclist hurt trying to avoid hitting truck in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A boy was injured when his bicycle nearly collided with a pickup truck on Elm Street in West Springfield Tuesday night.

West Springfield Police officer Shawn Knox described the victim as a “juvenile male.”

Officer Knox said, “the bicycle was flying down the hill and the truck hit the brakes to avoid him.” The near-collision took place near the intersection of Elm Street and Harrison Place at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Knox said the bicyclist hit some sand and tumbled off the bike. Knox described the boy’s injuries as minor. The victim was conscious and complaining of stomach pain, according to Knox. An ambulance took the boy to the hospital within a half hour.

The road is open to traffic. The driver involved remained on site and waited for police.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information here and on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.