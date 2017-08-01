Baker proposal would allow police to hold immigrants for ICE

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is looking to allow state and local law enforcement to work with federal immigration officials when holding certain immigrants.

The governor has proposed a bill allowing state and local police to work with ICE officials by holding people who have committed violent crimes. The bill was filed in response to a recent decision by the state Supreme Judicial Court. The justices ruled that the state does not allow police and other law enforcement officers to hold individuals on the basis of a federal immigration detainer request.

Baker’s bill would allow violent and dangerous criminals who face deportation to be held, if a detainer request was issued by ICE.

On Tuesday, 22News asked Senate President Stanley Rosenberg (D-Amherst) about his thoughts on the proposal.

“We have to pay close attention to terrorists, gang members, and those who engage in serious crime. That is when ICE and our local police need to work together,” Rosenberg said.

The proposal would not authorize local police to enforce federal immigration law.