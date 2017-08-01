Multi-vehicle crash that closed 3 lanes of I-91 cleared

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The left three travel lanes of I-91 southbound in Springfield’s North End were closed early Tuesday afternoon, due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and other vehicles.

According to State Police Media Relations, the crash took place on southbound side of the highway just before Exit 11 (Birnie Avenue).

No serious injuries were reported, and the crash has been cleared. Traffic is now moving as normal through the area.

#MAtraffic Rte 91 S/B prior to x11 at 7.5 mm in #Springfield, left 3 lanes closed due to crash. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2017

