2 arrested in Chicopee car break-in case

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An alert neighbor notified Chicopee police after allegedly seeing people rummaging through a car in the city’s Aldenville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers were able to arrest two suspects, Roman Dyurteyev, 22, of Chicopee, and Miguel Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield on breaking and entering charges.

Wilk says that after 1:00 A.M., the neighbor saw three people going through a car parked near 83 Stebbins Street. The neighbor yelled at the three, and they ran away. Police searched the area, and discovered one of the suspects, later identified is Dyurteyev, near the corner of Dale and Hamel Streets. The suspect was carrying a backpack and flashlight, and was covered with sweat.

Meanwhile, police dog Pako was used to track down the other suspects. Pako led his human partner down multiple streets in the area before heading into a driveway on Paradise Street, where the dog found Rodriguez in a darkened yard and grabbed onto his lower calf. The suspect was treated for the minor scratch to his leg before being taken back to the police station for booking.

Both Dyurteyev and Rodriguez will be arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court. Rodriguez faces an additional charge of possession of a burglarious instrument, because Wilk says he had a hammer designed to break glass.

Wilk said that at this point, it is believed that there was not, in fact, a third suspect in the case.