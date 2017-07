WORTHINGTON, Mass (WWLP) – The town of Worthington is going to replace a half-century-old fire truck thanks to a federal grant.

Congressman Richard Neal came to the Worthington Fire Department Monday afternoon to announce a “FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant” for $220,000.

The town will use the money to buy a new tanker truck to replace a 50-year old piece of equipment.

These grants were formed after the deadly Worcester warehouse fire that killed six firefighters in 1999.