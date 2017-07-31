Treasure hunt claims another life

(KOAA/NBC News) Colorado search crews have recovered human remains believed to be Eric Ashby, more than a month after he disappeared while searching for hidden treasure.

As of Friday evening, the remains haven’t been identified but the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Ashby is the only person reported missing from the area at this time.

The remains found 10 to 15 miles downstream from where Ashby was last seen a month ago in the Arkansas River.

“In discussion with parks officers and to my knowledge, no one is looking for any other missing persons that I’m aware of associated especially to the river,” Sheriff James Beicker of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search for Ashby began when someone reported seeing a man go under the water near Sunshine Falls and three to four others getting back to a raft safely.

The other rafters didn’t wait around and it took them ten days to report Ashby missing to authorities.

“The way that he was left, just four individuals to see him go down the river and just to be left that way, it’s wrong,” Alicia Garsez, a friend of Ashby said.

Ashby’s friends say it wasn’t an accident and he was using a tethered float that broke loose while trying to cross the river.

It was part of his quest to find a reported $2 million worth of treasure, hidden somewhere in the Rockies.

“He came out here searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure,” Garsez said.

