Tractor trailer truck lost 2 wheels, which struck state police cruiser

Truck driver did not stop following incident on I-84 in Sturbridge

By Published:
The damage left behind after two wheels came off a tractor trailer, striking a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on I-84 in Sturbridge. Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police Media Relations.

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two wheels came off a tractor trailer truck on I-84 in Sturbridge early Monday morning, damaging a state police cruiser. Troopers are now looking for the driver of that truck.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the driver continued driving eastbound, after losing the wheels sometime between 5:20 and 5:30 A.M. The wheels had struck a cruiser that had been parked in a construction zone.

No one was injured in the incident, but state police are hoping that anyone who was driving through the area at that time- or have seen a tractor trailer missing two wheels- will call Trooper Scott Shea at the Sturbridge barracks, at (508) 347-3352.

sturbridge i-84 truck lost wheels 2
Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police Media Relations

