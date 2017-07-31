State Police in Springfield arrest three men on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police in Springfield arrested three men on gun and drug charges Sunday.
State Police said they stopped a 2003 Mercedes on Carew Street around 3:15 p.m. for an inspection violation. Police determined that the driver, 28-year-old Hector Navarro of Indian Orchard, had a revoked driver’s license.
State Police say they found heroin and crack cocaine. They also found two firearms in the vehicle, including a .40 caliber Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber revolver, which had a defaced serial number.
Navarro and the two passengers, 31-year-old Jeffry Marques of Ludlow, and 37-year-old Mario Monge of Vernon, Connecticut were arrested.
They’re all charged with:
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Possession of Ammo without an FID
- Possession of a Firearm during a Felony
- Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Number during a Felony
- Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $250
- Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) – Two Counts
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance (Heroin)
- Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law
Navarro was also charged with operating after revocation and failure to inspect motor vehicle. Marques and Monge were also cited for failure to wear a safety belt. Marques had an outstanding default warrant.
Monge and Navarro were held on bail of $15,000 and $10,000. Marques was taken to the Hampshire County Regional Lockup in Northampton.
There were all arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court.