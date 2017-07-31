State Police in Springfield arrest three men on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police in Springfield arrested three men on gun and drug charges Sunday.

State Police said they stopped a 2003 Mercedes on Carew Street around 3:15 p.m. for an inspection violation. Police determined that the driver, 28-year-old Hector Navarro of Indian Orchard, had a revoked driver’s license.

State Police say they found heroin and crack cocaine. They also found two firearms in the vehicle, including a .40 caliber Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber revolver, which had a defaced serial number.

Navarro and the two passengers, 31-year-old Jeffry Marques of Ludlow, and 37-year-old Mario Monge of Vernon, Connecticut were arrested.

They’re all charged with:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of Ammo without an FID

Possession of a Firearm during a Felony

Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Number during a Felony

Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250

Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) – Two Counts

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law

Navarro was also charged with operating after revocation and failure to inspect motor vehicle. Marques and Monge were also cited for failure to wear a safety belt. Marques had an outstanding default warrant.

Monge and Navarro were held on bail of $15,000 and $10,000. Marques was taken to the Hampshire County Regional Lockup in Northampton.

There were all arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court.