State Police in Springfield arrest three men on gun, drug charges

Police stopped the vehicle the men were in on Carew Street Sunday

By Published:
Courtesy of State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police in Springfield arrested three men on gun and drug charges Sunday.

State Police said they stopped a 2003 Mercedes on Carew Street around 3:15 p.m. for an inspection violation. Police determined that the driver, 28-year-old Hector Navarro of Indian Orchard, had a revoked driver’s license.

State Police say they found heroin and crack cocaine. They also found two firearms in the vehicle, including a .40 caliber Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber revolver, which had a defaced serial number.

Navarro and the two passengers, 31-year-old Jeffry Marques of Ludlow, and 37-year-old Mario Monge of Vernon, Connecticut were arrested.

They’re all charged with:

  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Possession of Ammo without an FID
  • Possession of a Firearm during a Felony
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Number during a Felony
  • Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
  • Receiving Stolen Property Over $250
  • Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) – Two Counts
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance (Heroin)
  • Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law

Navarro was also charged with operating after revocation and failure to inspect motor vehicle. Marques and Monge were also cited for failure to wear a safety belt. Marques had an outstanding default warrant.

Monge and Navarro were held on bail of $15,000 and $10,000. Marques was taken to the Hampshire County Regional Lockup in Northampton.

There were all arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court.

