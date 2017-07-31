Police: Man assaulted girlfriend, killed puppy in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A city man was arrested late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and killed a young dog during the altercation.

Jorge Garcia, 34, was charged with felony assault, simple assault and malicious injury to an animal, according to an incident report.

Police arrived at the couple’s Marvin Street home shortly before midnight Sunday for a report of a man refusing to leave, according to the report. An officer observed a woman with swelling on her forehead and her son with blood on his shirt.

According to the report, Garcia came home intoxicated and a verbal argument between him and the woman ensued. Garcia is accused of pulling her hair and striking her with a closed fist several times. The woman’s son attempted to break up the altercation and was also assaulted by Garcia, the report states.

Eyewitness News is not identifying the woman or her son.

After assaulting the two individuals Garcia allegedly picked up a small black puppy and forcefully threw it to the floor. The dog appeared to have a seizure. Police were told Garcia took the dog and hid it somewhere outside the house.

Officers found the dog dead on a sidewalk near the home.

Garcia was arraigned in District Court Monday. His bail is set at $30,000 with surety and he is scheduled to appear back in court in October.