Organization collecting diaper donations to help struggling families

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Hampshire County is working to eliminate “diaper need.”

The organization said one out of three families’ struggles to buy diapers, and for just one baby, diapers can cost more than $100 dollars a month.

From now through August 28th, United Way is collecting diapers throughout towns in Hampshire County.

Kristin Dietz of Springfield told 22News this drive could make a big difference for parents in need, “The expense of buying even a store brand, it’s a lot. So I think anything we can do to help people who are struggling, or maybe need a little assistance. Why not? We should.”

The organization will be collecting disposable diapers in all sizes, baby wipes, and disposable pull-ups.

Click here to find out where you can donate >>