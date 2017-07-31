No quick fix for Outer Banks power

Tens of thousands of vacations have been cut short after construction crews severed power cables to two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks, forcing mandatory evacuations.

(NBC News) Thousands of tourists have been forced to rapidly change vacation plans after power was cut to a pair of popular islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Officials say construction crews working on a new bridge damaged all three of the cables that provide power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Authorities ordered visitors to leave, which means vacations have been cut short. Motels, restaurants and ice cream shops that rely on tourists are nearly empty.

“It’s like having a hurricane without the tumultuous side of it,” one shop owner said.

Officials says work is being done to restore power and estimate it could take one to two weeks.

