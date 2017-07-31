Proposed business development could cause traffic problems in future

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Dunkin Donuts is going up on Hampden Street, which will complicate deliveries for Eddie’s Furniture.

Eddie’s Furniture delivery drivers will be forced to use the intersection of Hampden and Pleasant Street once a new Dunkin Donuts and other commercial businesses are built in the vacant lot next to their store.

“One of the most dangerous intersections in the state,” said Job Hicks, President of Eddie’s Furniture.

Eddie’s trucks have been loading and unloading their trucks on that lot for years. Eddie’s Furniture owners Job and Peter Hicks are concerned their delivery drivers will be forced into this busy intersection.

“I’m just asking the city of Holyoke to pay attention. We’re going to have to stop traffic, it’s going to be a nightmare,” said Job Hicks.

Peter Hicks told 22News, “Even now it would be an impossible situation. With the Dunkin Donuts traffic it would be double impossible. Seems like an impossible situation if it doesn’t get resolved.”

The Hicks Brothers of Eddie’s Furniture told 22News that the development of these new businesses would not only cause delivery problems for them, but also traffic problems for commuters using Hampden Street.

The proposed development is expected to generate more than 1,400 new vehicle trips daily.

MassDOT identifies this intersection as a “collision cluster,” with 41 crashes occurring there in the last five-years.

Michael Russo of Holyoke told 22News, “A lot of people have been using this. The church has been using this land for AA meetings for over twenty years now. It’s going to affect a lot of businesses here.”

Job and Peter Hicks have drawn up a petition to postpone development on this land until concerning issues regarding the project, are addressed.