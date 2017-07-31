Multiple road construction projects throughout western Massachusetts this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have travel plans, leave early because chances are, you’ll be running into traffic. Major upgrades are underway on the both the highway and secondary roads.

Milling, paving, and curbing is ongoing at Exit 5 on the Mass Pike in Chicopee. They’re working on lighting and drainage at Exit 6 this week.

Other exits that are part of the toll plaza demolition project are Exit 4 in West Springfield, Exit 7 in Ludlow, and Exit 8 in Palmer, which had high traffic volume Monday.

I-91 North is closed for resurfacing overnights this week from Exit 3 to Exit 9. The bridges are being repaired over Main Street, Broad Street, and Emerson Road. Plus, more road resurfacing on I-91 at Exit 19 in Northampton.

Karen Blick on Longmeadow told 22News, “Just the scope of what they’re doing. Nothing’s been finished so everything’s just been ripped up for a while now.”

The communications director for the Mass Department of Transportation told 22News that all of these projects will eventually help people get where they want to go quickly and safely, but commuters are having trouble adjusting to the unpredictable traffic.

“It can become a bit of a problem when you’re just trying to get from A to B. You have to plan that much more time into your schedule and it’s unpredictable. It can be an extra 5 minutes, it can be an extra 20/25 minutes,” said Tamara Barbosa of Longmeadow.

MassDOT is spending more than 37 million dollars on roadwork in Western Massachusetts alone. They’re advising people to take alternate routes and to leave extra time for travel until the roadwork is done.