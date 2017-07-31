Marriott sign on Springfield hotel removed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official: the logo on the Sprinfield Marriott has come down. 22News was told that, beginning on Tuesday, the Tower Square Hotel website will be up and running.

Some residents said that removing the iconic hotel from Springfield will be bad for the city, but others said the change is good and what Springfield needs to see more of.

“I really don’t see it as a negative. it’s just a different hotel chain; it’s still gonna be a hotel,” said. “It’s still gonna be doing business and it looks like their doing some nice renovations,” said Andrew Bradshaw of Springfield.

The Springfield Marriot told 22News that rewards members will still be able to use their points for hotel stays through December 15th, even with the change in ownership.

The new sign for the Tower Square Hotel is set to go up soon. The Marriott said that the hotel was seeking a new direction and that everything is going according as planned.