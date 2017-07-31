Lottery profits above $1B for the first time ever

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state lottery has turned a more than $1 billion profit this year, and is celebrating the third year in a row of record profits.

The Massachusetts State Lottery brought-in a profit of $1.035 billion in the last fiscal year, an increase over last year’s $989.4 million, which was the previous record. In a news release sent to 22News, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said that the lottery was able to find efficiencies and use their resources effectively in the past year, which has led to profits.

From the beginning of July 2016 until the end of June 2017, the state saw growth in revenue from KENO, and sales of the multi-state Powerball game. Sales of instant- or scratch- tickets dropped during that period, however, from $3.615 billion the previous year to $3.5 billion.

That may not be the worst thing in terms of lottery profits, however. About 70% of the lottery’s revenue is paid out in prizes, and scratch tickets account for the highest prize payouts.

High lottery profits are good news for cities and towns across the state, as the lottery is the largest source of unrestricted local aid for the state’s communities.