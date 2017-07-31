Legislature considering bill on property tax abatements

Bill would expand benefits for low-income seniors, military, and the disabled

Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is new property tax abatement legislation in Massachusetts, which would expand upon laws that are already in place.

The expansion includes more benefits for low-income seniors, military personnel, and the disabled. Cities and towns will have more options to adjust property taxes to benefit seniors, such as extending the time for higher interest payments in the tax deferral system.

The bill also creates property exemptions of $5,000 for people who are deaf.

It also moves the property tax abatement application deadlines for agricultural and recreational land from October 1 to December 1.

The bill, which has already passed in the Senate, is now in the House of Representatives for consideration.

