Infant recovering after cold sore infection

Iowa mother warns other parents of danger after suspected kiss results in painful outbreak of herpes cold sores on her infant son.

(KWWL) An Iowa mother is putting out a stern warning about what she believes caused her baby to be covered in sores.

This time last week, 1-year-old Juliano was starting to get red sores in and around his mouth. After three hospital visits and multiple tests Juliano’s mother says doctors told her, her son had herpes.

“He had blisters growing outside of his mouth,” said Samantha Rodgers, Des Moines.

Rodgers says doctors told her he had the flu, or a bad case of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, but it got worse.

“His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach,” Rodgers.

Juliano was sent to Blank Children Hospital in Des Moines where he was tested.

“They swabbed his mouth and tested it and it came back as he has herpes,” Rodgers.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread by saliva, skin and touching things that are contaminated with the virus.

