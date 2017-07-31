Important election dates and deadlines upcoming

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – For residents looking to run for political office or to vote, remember that final dates for registration of these activities are coming up.

The last day for potential candidates to take nomination papers out is this Friday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., with the deadline to turn them in just four days later, on Tuesday, Aug. 8 by 5 p.m. In addition, deadline to register to vote in the preliminary election, which would occur if multiple candidates are vying for one vacant position, is Wednesday, Sept. 6 by 8 p.m., and the deadline to register to vote in the November election is on Wednesday, Oct. 18, by 8 p.m.

The city’s preliminary election, if it is held, will occur Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then, the general election will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Karen Fanion, city clerk for Westfield, there are still a lot of nomination papers that have yet to be returned in the city. Each nomination paper must receive at least 50 signatures from registered voters that live in Westfield if running for a position that is city-wide; if ward-based, 50 signatures from registered voters that live in the particular ward must be procured.

Fanion said that the department suggests potential candidates procure at least 60 signatures however, due to the potential inability to certify each one. This may be due to name, ineligible voter status or even the address being incorrect. In addition, Fanion urges candidates to return their nomination papers sooner rather than later, in order to both avoid a back-up of certifying paperwork and to be certain that they have enough certified signatures.

Regarding candidates, they must be registered voters in the city of Westfield in order to take nomination papers out.

According to the city clerk’s office, here is the breakdown of nominees for positions in the city, based only on papers that have been certified:

The position of mayor has one certified candidate

The position of at-large city councilor has seven certified candidates

The position of ward two city councilor has one certified candidate

The position of ward four city councilor has one certified candidate

The position of ward five city councilor has two certified candidates

The position of ward six city councilor has one certified candidates

The school committee has three certified candidates

Municipal light board ward one has one certified candidate

Municipal light board ward two has one certified candidate

Municipal light board ward three has one certified candidate

Municipal light board ward four has one certified candidate

Municipal light board ward five has one certified candidate

If an elected position does not have a certified candidate listed here, then that is due to the lack of nomination papers turned in for the particular positions.