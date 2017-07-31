FBI needs help to find fugitive in kidnapping case

Diego Barros Pires is to be considered armed and dangerous

Diego Barros Pires. Image Courtesy: FBI

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI and ATF are increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of a reputed gang member wanted for the kidnapping of an adult and two children.

Diego Barros Pires, 24, of Brockton – who is also known by the nicknames “Smurf” and “Do It”- is charged with kidnapping and aiding and abetting. According to a news release sent to 22News by the FBI’s Boston Division, the alleged kidnapping took place in Brockton and Quincy on October 8 of last year.

Tattoos of Diego Barros Pires. Image Courtesy: FBI

A federal warrant has been out for Pires’s arrest since March, and the reward for information leading to his capture has been increased to $10,000.

Pires is a U.S. citizen of Cape Verdean origin. He is about 5’8” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and two tattoos- one on his left forearm featuring wings and the name “Kyle,” and another on his right forearm reading “RIP Johnny.”

Pires is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the FBI’s Boston Division at (857) 386-2000. You can also electronically submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

