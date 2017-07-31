End in sight for Chicopee sewer problems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Chicopee residents will soon have relief from sewer issues that have been causing problems for years.

Over the next couple weeks, the city of Chicopee will begin work to separate the sewer lines in the areas of Bay State Road and Clarendon Avenue. Monday night, residents got a briefing on the scope of that work.

The upgrades are decades in the making. The problems have gotten so bad, homeowners have had sewage back up into their houses when it rains.

Chicopee DPW superintendent Jeffrey Neece told 22News, “The source of those sewer backup is, there is one pipe that handles the sewage from the homes and the storm water from the street. Over the years because of redevelopment – bigger homes, more people – those pipes get overwhelmed. When you get a big rain storm, the overwhelmed water backs up into people’s homes.”

The project is expected to be complete by next summer.