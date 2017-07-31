Emily hits Florida

Tropical Storm Emily delivers wind and rain to Florida, just hours after forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

(NBC News) Tropical Storm Emily blew ashore in Florida early Monday, just hours after forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm delivered torrential rain, wind and flooding to the Tampa Bay area.

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in 31 counties.

“This state of emergency will give us the flexibility to work with local governments to insure every community has what they need to respond to this storm,” Scott said.

At the height of the storm, 60 mph winds closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

