WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, is seeking a Development Manager who will work in conjunction with the local sales manager to assist in overall strategy and execution of developing AE’s, digital products and new business.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Work with Local Sales Managers to assist in development of AE’s on all fronts.

Handle day to day details to make overall strategy a success.

Oversee execution of digital campaigns from launch to optimization.

Plan and direct training and performance evaluation to develop staff.

Manage and confer with potential clients and customers.

Leadership across all platforms to include branding/execution and research.

Manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Work to ensure all budgeted revenue goals are achieved.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills:

Process Management – good process development/management necessary to get things done. Recognize opportunities for synergy integrate and simplify complex processes.

Communication – ability to listen to others and communicate in an effective manger..

Presentation Skills – effective in a variety of formal presentation settings: one-to-one, small/large groups, with peers, direct reports, supervisors, etc. Effective both inside/outside of organization.

Business Acumen – knowledgeable of business and industry work, knowledgeable in current/future policies, practices, trends, technology, aware of competition and marketplace.

High energy office environment with ability to meet deadline pressures. Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority. Ability to work with management and team environment.

HOURS: 8:30AM-5:30PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelor’s degree preferred, but not required; marketing sales background recommended; proficient in Microsoft Office desktop applications.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5788

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.