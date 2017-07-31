WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, is seeking a Development Manager who will work in conjunction with the local sales manager to assist in overall strategy and execution of developing AE’s, digital products and new business.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Work with Local Sales Managers to assist in development of AE’s on all fronts.
- Handle day to day details to make overall strategy a success.
- Oversee execution of digital campaigns from launch to optimization.
- Plan and direct training and performance evaluation to develop staff.
- Manage and confer with potential clients and customers.
- Leadership across all platforms to include branding/execution and research.
- Manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Work to ensure all budgeted revenue goals are achieved.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills:
- Process Management – good process development/management necessary to get things done. Recognize opportunities for synergy integrate and simplify complex processes.
- Communication – ability to listen to others and communicate in an effective manger..
- Presentation Skills – effective in a variety of formal presentation settings: one-to-one, small/large groups, with peers, direct reports, supervisors, etc. Effective both inside/outside of organization.
- Business Acumen – knowledgeable of business and industry work, knowledgeable in current/future policies, practices, trends, technology, aware of competition and marketplace.
High energy office environment with ability to meet deadline pressures. Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority. Ability to work with management and team environment.
HOURS: 8:30AM-5:30PM
PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelor’s degree preferred, but not required; marketing sales background recommended; proficient in Microsoft Office desktop applications.
APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5788
TELEPHONE: no calls please.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.