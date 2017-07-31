Development Manager

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, is seeking a Development Manager who will work in conjunction with the local sales manager to assist in overall strategy and execution of developing AE’s, digital products and new business.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Work with Local Sales Managers to assist in development of AE’s on all fronts.
  • Handle day to day details to make overall strategy a success.
  • Oversee execution of digital campaigns from launch to optimization.
  • Plan and direct training and performance evaluation to develop staff.
  • Manage and confer with potential clients and customers.
  • Leadership across all platforms to include branding/execution and research.
  • Manage multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Work to ensure all budgeted revenue goals are achieved.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills:

  • Process Management – good process development/management necessary to get things done. Recognize opportunities for synergy integrate and simplify complex processes.
  • Communication – ability to listen to others and communicate in an effective manger..
  • Presentation Skills – effective in a variety of formal presentation settings: one-to-one, small/large groups, with peers, direct reports, supervisors, etc. Effective both inside/outside of organization.
  • Business Acumen – knowledgeable of business and industry work, knowledgeable in current/future policies, practices, trends, technology, aware of competition and marketplace.

High energy office environment with ability to meet deadline pressures.  Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority.  Ability to work with management and team environment.

HOURS:      8:30AM-5:30PM

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED:  Bachelor’s degree preferred, but not required; marketing sales background recommended; proficient in Microsoft Office desktop applications.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5788

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

