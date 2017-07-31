Demolition day for Games and Lanes in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A property that has been vacant for 15 years, and the source of complaints from neighboring businesses, will finally be torn down Monday.

Demolition is set to begin on the former Games and Lanes building on Walnut Street Extension in Agawam Monday morning.

The former bowling alley had earlier served as the site of a uniform business, and soil and groundwater contamination had been an issue there, due to the presence of dry cleaning chemicals. A Foxborough-based company that specializes in the cleanup of contaminated properties, Site Redevelopment Technologies, purchased the land in the spring of last year. After cleaning-up the property, it was cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and put back on the market.

The hope now is that with the property clear of chemicals, and with the long-abandoned structure gone, a new commercial tenant will build on the site The town is attempting to turn the Walnut Street Extension area into a “town center”-type shopping destination.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is at the demolition, and will bring you the latest on 22News at noon and on 22News tonight starting at 5:00.

