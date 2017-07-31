Decomposed body found aboard retired Coast Guard vessel

Does not appear that person was the victim of a crime, DA's office says

Associated Press Published:
Flags are flying outside the U.S. Coast Guard station in Chatham, MA in this WWLP file image from 2014.

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have found a decomposed body inside a closed compartment aboard a retired Coast Guard boat in Massachusetts.

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office says Coast Guard personnel called Chatham police Sunday night to report the body.

The preliminary investigation has not revealed evidence of foul play.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner in an effort to determine the body’s identity.

The 44-foot motor lifeboat was not in the water but was on display on the lawn at Coast Guard Station Chatham.

A Coast Guard spokesman says the boat was retired in 2009 after 46 years of service.

 

