Cooley Dickinson Hospital celebrates opening of new Breast Center

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After years of planning, the new Breast Center finally opened earlier in July, and right now the facility has opened to the public for tours.

The new center is more than 6,000 square feet and brings all breast-related services in one place. Patients can now receive breast screenings, exams, and mammograms in one spot.

Patients will have access to mammograms with improved accuracy and comfort with the center’s new low dose 3D mammography technology.

“With new software we have just started using, the patient will get the 3D technology with a synthesized 2D image,” Women’s Imaging Supervisor Deborah Grandmont explained, “which means the patient will be saving about 40 percent radiation, which is huge.”

Monday’s celebrations included a walk from Northampton City Hall and tours of the facility. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will be speaking at a reception in the radiology lobby celebrating the opening later Monday evening.