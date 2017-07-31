Converse Street paving work to cause delays this week

Work will between 7:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. through Saturday

Published:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) –Paving work is set to begin Monday morning on a main road in Longmeadow.

Construction on Converse Street will be going on through Saturday, August 5, between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. During that time, traffic will be alternating in either direction, likely leading to backups.

Converse Street is considered one of Longmeadow’s main roadways; connecting Longmeadow St. (Route 5) with Dwight Road. To get around the construction, you can take Bliss Road or Williams Street when coming off Longmeadow Street.

The paving work that is going on this week is part of a $3 million construction project on Converse Street, which began in April. The project has added new sidewalks and curbs, as well as dedicated bicycle lanes to Converse Street.

While this work is going on, Converse Street residents need to put out their trash and recycling on the curb by 7:00 A.M. on pick-up days.

