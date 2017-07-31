Construction in downtown Springfield creates problems for pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Starbucks is being built in the old Bank of America branch at Monarch Place.

Fencing and barricades have been put up around the construction sight. But the new construction has caused difficulties for those who need to use wheelchairs or push children in strollers.

“One of the problems with Springfield has been is that people don’t come downtown,” Richard Rubin said. “This is another reason why: why would you want to bring your children who have to maneuver their way through something that could be dangerous?”

Residents also told 22News that they are happy more businesses are being built downtown, but that the construction on the sidewalk could be made more convenient for pedestrians.

22News contacted the Mayor’s Office who told us that this issue has seen been looked into, but has not yet been resolved.