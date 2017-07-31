Connecticut family rescued neighbor from smoky home

Neighbors saw man passed-out in a chair

Associated Press Published:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters are praising a Connecticut family who went into a neighbor’s smoky home and dragged the unconscious man to safety.

South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney tells the Hartford Courant that a man, his wife and adult daughter saw smoke coming from the neighbor’s house at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
They called 911 and went to the home.

They looked in a window and saw an unconscious man in a chair. They kicked in the locked door, turned off the stove and took a flaming pan outside. Firefighters arrived minutes later.
Cooney says the victim had a medical emergency.

He says the neighbors’ actions “without a doubt reduced the amount of fire damage and most likely saved the occupant from a more serious, if not life-threatening situation.”

No names were released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s