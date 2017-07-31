Congressman Neal weighs in on Scaramucci departure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten days after Anthony Scaramucci introduced himself to White House reporters, President Trump’s Press Secretary announced Scaramucci’s departure.

The sudden departure dominated Monday’s press briefing. The announcement came just hours after Trump’s new Chief of Staff, John Kelly, was sworn in.

It was made clear that Scaramucci’s profanity-laced tirade targeting former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and presidential adviser Steve Bannon last week was a major reason for his departure. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the media Monday, “The President certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position. And he didn’t want to burden General Kelly also with that line of succession.”

Congressman Richard Neal (D- MA 1st District) told 22News there is a bigger problem at the White House. Neal said, “I think one of the stories that’s been underreported is the number of vacancies now, where a lot of qualified people don’t want one of these jobs, and I think that stabilizing the atmosphere at the White House will be very important. Incidentally, Republicans agree with that too.”

During the briefing, Sanders re-iterated that all staff will report to John Kelly, which she indicated means “everybody,” including Bannon and the president’s son in-law, Jared Kushner.