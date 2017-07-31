Congress considering new law to prevent hot car deaths

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than twenty child and road safety organizations have already shared their support for newly proposed legislation, which looks to technology to prevent hot car deaths.

The bill would require cars to come with technology that could alert drivers to a child left in the back seat after the car is off. Some drivers said it’s about time.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think in this day in age we kind of need it. It’s kind of late that we haven’t started doing that already, seeing as in the past, there have been countless numbers of it happening. I feel like it’s kind of time we do it,” said Destiny Fee of Westfield.

However, some parents told 22News preventing hot car deaths should be about responsibility and not relying on technology.

“To forget your own child is appalling to me. The concept of technology to solve this kind of problem seems like we’re overdoing it. Parenting is something that has been done for generations without technology,” said Hai Nguyen of Northampton.

The law would also aim to improve judicial consistency when prosecuting people who have caused hot car deaths. There have already been 29 hot car deaths this year, according to the “heat stroke” website.