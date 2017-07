CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Ware Community Theatre presents “Chicago, The Musical”! Two members of the cast, Michelle Liaszenik and Aileen Merino-Terzi, shared the details.

“Chicago the Musical”

Presented by: The Ware Community Theatre

August 5 & 12 – 7pm

August 6 & 13 – 2pm

Ware Town Hall

126 Main Street

Tickets: $15, Box Office Only