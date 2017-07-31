Changes needed for 3rd Connecticut casino approved by state Senate

Bureau of Indian Affairs is now to decide on changes to compact

Associated Press Published:
east windsor casino rendering web
Artistic rendering of the proposed joint Mohegan-Mashantucket Pequot gaming facility in East Windsor, Connecticut. Image Courtesy: MMCT Venture

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Senate has approved amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut’s first casino on nontribal land.

Monday’s 27-8 vote comes exactly one week after the House of Representatives voted in favor of the amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans.

It’s now up to the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to sign off on those same changes.

The revised agreements ensure that a proposed satellite casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts’ casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, will not compromise the state’s current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, which own Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

MGM has said it will continue to challenge the state’s process in court.

