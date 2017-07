WASHINGTON (WWLP) – On the job for only 10 days, Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position as White House communications director, the New York Times reports.

The newspaper quotes “three people close to the decision,” who said that President Trump made the decision to let Scaramucci go, based on the request of new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

