Air Force won’t pay for towns’ water contamination costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Air Force officials say they won’t reimburse three Colorado communities for millions of dollars spent responding to water contamination caused by toxic firefighting foam previously used at a military base.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2tOQZOb ) Security, Widefield and Fountain’s water districts will likely have to pay $11 million of the $12.7 million tab expected by the end of 2018.

Air Force Civil Engineer Center officials say the Air Force does not have the authority to reimburse communities for the cost of dealing with environmental contamination issues.

Firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base for decades seeped into the Widefield Aquifer, making well water in southern El Paso County unsafe to drink.

The Air Force has pledged $4.3 million in aid, most of which is being spent on bottled water and filters.

