Ware police searching for suspects that broke into a store

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for your help identifying two suspect who broke into a liquor store in Ware early Friday morning.
Ware police released these photos this Sunday morning.
Ware Police Suspects
The two men broke into the Ware package store early Friday morning. The first suspect is a white man, he was wearing a Red Sox sweatshirt, light colored jeans, dark shoes with a white sole. He also walked with a limp.
The second suspect was a white man wearing a light colored sweatshirt, a dark baseball hat, dark pants and dark shoes.
If anyone you know who these suspects are, you’re asked to call the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.