UMass, Eversource partner on campus energy efficiency

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass-Amherst is hoping to save nearly $2 million in annual energy costs under a three-year agreement signed with the utility Eversource.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding runs through the first half of 2020 and includes a tentative list of campus projects in which Eversource will participate as an energy adviser.

It’s the second such agreement between the university and the utility.

UMass and Eversource are currently working together on campus improvements including additional LED upgrades, HVAC system enhancements, and the continuation of an initiative that targets research labs to reduce ventilation airflow and energy use while improving safety.

The partnership will also help UMass students launch their careers. Eversource and the university will work together to recruit student interns, entry-level engineers and business graduates for open positions at the utility.