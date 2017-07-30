Two homeless after Springfield house fire

The blaze also damaged a mobile home and a camper parked near the house

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  Two people are homeless Sunday after a fire in the Pine Point neighborhood of Springfield.

It happened at noon. Flames and thick smoke came from a single family cape home at 26 Babin Street just off of Berkshire Ave.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire gutted a room on each floor of the home and also caused some damage to a mobile home and a camper.

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross is helping the victims find a temporary place to stay.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s