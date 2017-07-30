Two homeless after Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are homeless Sunday after a fire in the Pine Point neighborhood of Springfield.

It happened at noon. Flames and thick smoke came from a single family cape home at 26 Babin Street just off of Berkshire Ave.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire gutted a room on each floor of the home and also caused some damage to a mobile home and a camper.

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross is helping the victims find a temporary place to stay.