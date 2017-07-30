CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a tender, touching and terrifically amusing true life comedy, nothing else comes close to “The Big Sick”.

Pakistani/American comedian Kumail Nangiani wrote this very funny screen play about his stormy relationship with the woman who was to become the love of his life.

It was hardly a match made in heaven when she rudely interrupted his act at the neighborhood comedy club. She questioned whether it would be heckling to yell out, you’re amazing in bed. He replied, ya, it would be an accurate heckle

From then on, Zoe Kazan is just kooky and eccentric enough to appeal to this quick witted comedian. Their sparkling repartee featuring one classic zinger after another.

But wait, “The Big Sick” gets even funnier. It’s when her uptight, skeptical parents, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano stereotype their daughter’s lover…he must be a terrorist sympathizer. Complicating Kumail’s romance even further, his families insistence that Kumail settle down with a nice, Pakistani girl, which he has no intention of doing.

It’s a culture clash that needs to be handled with the greatest delicacy. What other comedy can be so wildly hilarious one moment, and so tenderly soul searching the next? You’ll feel like Standing up and cheering. I’ll do my cheering by giving this one of a kind comedy, a great, big 4 stars.

If you need a lift, “The Big Sick” will have you feeling so much better than before the picture started.

Rated R

2 hours

Kumail Nangiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano